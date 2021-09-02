LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wanted to catch a movie under the stars in downtown Las Vegas? Here's your chance.
Launching Sept. 17, Hidden Cinema Rooftop Garden will debut in downtown Las Vegas atop an inconspicuous building that will be transformed by twinkling lights, a 30-foot-wide movie screen and seating for 150.
According to organizers, located at 321 S. Casino Center Boulevard, the experience allows attendees to enjoy the fall weather and curl up in front of a favorite movie under the stars.
Beer, wine and snacks are available for purchase during the movie showings.
According to a news release, "Hidden Cinema will screen 24 cult favorites including romantic classics, legendary thrillers, Halloween hits and holiday-season favorites, with several selections appropriate for all ages."
Hidden Cinema’s Las Vegas schedule includes:
- Friday, Sept. 17 “Kingpin”
- Saturday, Sept. 18 “The Beach”
- Friday, Sept. 24 “Notting Hill”
- Saturday, Sept. 25 “Rebel Without A Cause”
- Friday, Oct. 1 “GoldenEye”
- Saturday, Oct. 2 “Point Break”
- Saturday, Oct. 16 “Psycho”
- Friday, Oct. 22 “The Exorcist”
- Saturday, Oct. 23 “The Birds”
- Friday, Oct. 29 “The Addams Family”
- Saturday, Oct. 30 “Scream”
- Sunday, Oct. 31 “Hocus Pocus”
- Friday, Dec. 3 “Die Hard”
- Saturday, Dec. 3 “Love Actually”
- Friday, Dec. 10 “The Grinch”
- Saturday, Dec. 11 “Home Alone”
- Friday, Dec. 17 “Elf”
- Saturday, Dec. 18 “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m. Movie-goers can select from three seating types:
- Individual Ticket with Picnic Blanket - $18.50
- Individual Ticket with Lounge Floor Chair - $22.50
- Couples Ticket with a Loveseat Bean Bag - $48.50
Onsite parking is available for $12 plus processing fees.
For tickets and more information, visit: hidden-cinema.com
