LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson symphony orchestra will conduct a live to picture concert of Disney and Pixar’s “Coco”.
The free concert will feature an instrumental-only symphonic performances while the movie plays on the jumbotron.
You can watch the magical experience at the Water Street Plaza on Friday, Oct. 15 at 8pm.
Seating is available first-come first-serve.
families are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets.
For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.
