LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is driving back to Las Vegas this year for one day only.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be parked at Town Square Las Vegas from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: a Hello Kitty Cafe Pink Heart T-Shirt; a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos; hand-decorated cookie sets; Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets. Other best-selling items include; Sprinkle Mugs and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
Be advised the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments –no cash.
