LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will soon make two stops in the Las Vegas Valley.
According to organizers, on Saturday, Feb. 27, the truck will make a stop at Galleria at Sunset near Bravo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In its next visit, the truck will stop on Saturday, March 3 at Downtown Sumerlin between Macy's & Victoria Secret from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Organizers said that Hello Kitty fans can enjoy exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: a new Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos; a new Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush; new hand-decorated cookie sets; Sprinkle mugs; Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles); Madeleine cookie sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas Totes. Other items include; Sprinkle t-shirts, bow-shaped water bottles, giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies and a cafe lunchbox.
According to a news release, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has safety procedures and sanitation efforts in place for guests including:
- Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
- Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line
- Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes
- POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- Contactless/cashless transactions
- Guests will be encouraged to:
- Stay home if sick with a cough or fever
- Wear a face mask
- Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff
- Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces
Organizers note that the truck only accepts credit/debit card payments.
