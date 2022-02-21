LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Mark your calendars, Sanrio lovers! The Hello Kitty Cafe truck is returning to the Las Vegas Valley.
The beloved Hello Kitty merchandise truck announced it will make a stop this Saturday and then another stop in Henderson on March 5.
According to organizers, the truck will make the following stops in the valley:
- Henderson: Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Galleria at Sunset near Red Robin
- Summerlin: Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Downtown Summerlin in the Macy's Promenade on Festival Plaza Drive
Among other items, organizers say the truck will offer a new Hello Kitty Cafe lavender t-shirt, a Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote and a Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.
Those planning to visit the truck should note that only credit/debit card payments are accepted – no cash.
