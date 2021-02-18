LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Hell’s Kitchen’s season 19 is underway right now on FOX5.
On Thursday, MORE spoke with Lauren Lawless, also known as “Flawless Lawless” on her restaurant in Escondido, California called, “Flawless Bistro” and she has a second restaurant opening soon.
Lawless is also a food truck/restaurant consultant.
Lawless is also the author of, 'Flawless Cuisine: Inspiring the World One Plate at a Time.'
You can catch Hell’s Kitchen on Thursday nights on FOX5 at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.