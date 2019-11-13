Harry Styles is bringing his world tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 8, 2020.
The former One Direction star on Wednesday announced a 2020 world tour, "Love On Tour."
Styles will also feature other acts on the tour, including King Princess, Jenny Lewis and Jamaican reggae singer, Koffee.
Styles is a busy man these days, promoting his upcoming album, "Fine Line," which will drop December 13. The singer will be pulling double duty this weekend, hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time while also expected to perform his hit single, "Lights Up."
Tickets for the Vegas concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
