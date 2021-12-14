LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hard Rock International announced Monday that it plans to build an iconic guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Monday announcement came following news that MGM Resorts was selling operations of The Mirage to Hard Rock International.
According to a news release, the company is purchasing the operations of The Mirage for $1.075 billion in cash.
Through the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build an iconic guitar-shaped Hotel which will be located on the famous Las Vegas Strip, the company said in the release.
"We are honored to welcome The Mirage's 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80 acre center-Strip location."
Under the terms of the agreement, according to the release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.
MGM states that the the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
The Seminole Hard Rock in Florida is currently home to a similar guitar-shaped hotel.
