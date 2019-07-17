LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An immersive pop-up exhibit is coming to Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino to give visitors the chance to have some fun and take pictures and video that will be getting lots of likes and attention on social media.
The exhibit named HAPPY PLACE will open on Friday, August 23. It's been named as one of the "most instagrammable pop-up in America."
HAPPY PLACE features 12 rooms packed with larger-than-life installations and spans 15,000 square feet. It includes a Super Bloom room filled with 40,000 handmade gold flowers, an Upside Down room that defies gravity and bends reality, the World’s Largest Indoor Confetti Dome and the wildly popular Cookie Room.
Several celebrities has made appearances at the exhibit with their families, making it a popular hotspot for people of all ages.
HAPPY PLACE at Mandalay Bay will also bring its charity Lemonade Stand to Las Vegas, with net proceeds benefiting local charities. To date, HAPPY PLACE has donated over $100,000 to local groups in the four cities it has resided in.
It’s been incredible to see all of the smiles created and lives it has touched so far,” said Jared Paul, Founder of HAPPY PLACE. “I am thrilled that we are coming to Las Vegas, which is already full of so much joy."
HAPPY PLACE will be open Monday through Sunday: 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
General admission starts at $30 and tickets go on sale starting August 3, at 10 a.m. (PST) You can purchase them by clicking here.
