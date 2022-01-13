Hanson announces stop in Las Vegas on 2022 Red Green Blue World Tour

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop rock trio Hanson has announced dates for its 2022 Red Green Blue World Tour.

The tour will make a stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sep. 6.

Along with the tour, the group will be releasing its Red Green Blue album on May 20, right as the band is reaching the 30-year mark of performing together.

A third of the Red Green Blue album will be written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s red, Isaac’s green and Zac’s blue).

“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson

The Red Green Blue World tour begins this June in Europe, before coming to North America in July. A complete list of concert dates is below:

NORTH AMERICA

JULY

12 - Houston TX - House of Blues

14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater

15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium

16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern

17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live

19 - Birmingham AL - Alabama Theater

20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz

22 - Richmond VA - The National

23 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre

28 - Albany NY - Empire Live

29 - Boston MA - House of Blues

30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

31 - New York NY - The Beacon Theatre

 

AUGUST

2 - Montreal QC - Corona Theatre

3 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Elizabeth IN - Ceasers Event Center

6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre

7 - Detroit MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live

10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant

13 - Chicago IL - Aragon Ballroom

14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee

16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre

18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's

19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors

21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater

23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre

24 - Edmonton AB - Midway

26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre

27 - Seattle WA - The Moore

28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom

30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore

31 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues

 

SEPTEMBER

2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre

3 - San Diego CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay

4 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren

6 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl

7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot

9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre

10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre

11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom

13 - Austin TX - Emo's

14 - Dallas TX - House of Blues

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20. For more information, click here.

