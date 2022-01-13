Hanson announces stop in Las Vegas on 2022 Red Green Blue World Tour

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop rock trio Hanson has announced dates for its 2022 Red Green Blue World Tour.
The tour will make a stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sep. 6.
Along with the tour, the group will be releasing its Red Green Blue album on May 20, right as the band is reaching the 30-year mark of performing together.
A third of the Red Green Blue album will be written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s red, Isaac’s green and Zac’s blue).
“Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen. Red Green Blue is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms,” said Isaac Hanson
The Red Green Blue World tour begins this June in Europe, before coming to North America in July. A complete list of concert dates is below:
NORTH AMERICA
JULY
12 - Houston TX - House of Blues
14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater
15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium
16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern
17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live
19 - Birmingham AL - Alabama Theater
20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz
22 - Richmond VA - The National
23 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre
28 - Albany NY - Empire Live
29 - Boston MA - House of Blues
30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
31 - New York NY - The Beacon Theatre
AUGUST
2 - Montreal QC - Corona Theatre
3 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall
5 - Elizabeth IN - Ceasers Event Center
6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre
7 - Detroit MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live
10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant
13 - Chicago IL - Aragon Ballroom
14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee
16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre
18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's
19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre
24 - Edmonton AB - Midway
26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre
27 - Seattle WA - The Moore
28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom
30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore
31 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues
SEPTEMBER
2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre
3 - San Diego CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay
4 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren
6 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl
7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot
9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre
10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre
11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom
13 - Austin TX - Emo's
14 - Dallas TX - House of Blues
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20. For more information, click here.
