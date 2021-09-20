Nightmare on Spring Mountain

Nightmare on Spring Mountain (Courtesy the Sand Dollar Lounge)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, Nightmare on Spring Mountain will again transform the Sand Dollar Lounge into a "creepy, spooky, scary, ookie celebration of All Hallows’ Eve."

Nightmare on Spring Mountain will run from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily. Organizers say reservations are encouraged and accepted between the hours of 3 - 6 p.m.

As part of the festivities, the venue will be covered in more than $10,000 in Halloween decor and lighting: jack-o-lanterns, spectres and all manner of the undead will be represented.

In addition to themed cocktails, the bar will also offer special event nights. Costumes are welcome any night, the bar said.

Nightmare on Spring Mountain (aka the Sand Dollar Lounge) is located

Visit facebook.com/TheSandDollarLV for more information.

