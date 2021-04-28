LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hakkasan Group is hosting a job fair on April 30 for various positions at its restaurants and nightclubs. It will be held at Hakkasan inside the MGM Grand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone interested in available jobs is asked to apply online first: hkk.sn/careers
Walk-in applications will not be available.
