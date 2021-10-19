LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All the rumors are true, Lizzo will help Las Vegas ring in 2022. The Grammy-award winning rapper and singer will take the stage at Virgin Hotels for one night only.
Doors open to The Theater at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. All fans must be at least 21 years old.
Tickets start at $99.50 and go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. American Express Card Members are offered presale on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at noon through Thursday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m.
Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.
