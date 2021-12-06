LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Haim, the Southern California-based band of three sisters, have announced their North American tour "One More Haim" with a Las Vegas performance.
The band will kick off the 27-date tour in Las Vegas on April 24 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. The tour is in support of their latest album "Women in Music Pt. III."
Tickets are on sale to the public starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10am local time through Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10pm local time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.