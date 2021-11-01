LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas headliner Gwen Stefani is giving back to our local community.
Stefani recently presented a check for $185,000 to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a non-profit that provides medical treatment to local kids facing life-threatening conditions.
Since her Gwen Stefani - Just A Girl residency opened at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in June 2018, Stefani has donated $1 from each ticket to the organization.
The organization even had a room dedicated to Stefani painted by local artist Juan Muniz.
The donation has allowed Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to expand their lab capabilities to provide the necessary tests to their fragile patient population.
You can still catch Stefani's show through Saturday, Nov. 6, which will be her final performance at Zappos Theater.
