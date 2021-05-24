LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gwen Stefani has announced eight new performance dates for her headlining residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, the “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” performances will be held Oct. 22 – Nov. 6, 2021 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
Tickets go on sale to the public starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT.
According to the release, general ticket prices begin at $40, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/gwen or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m.
The eight new performances going on sale are:
Oct. 2021: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30
Nov. 2021: 3, 5, 6
For more information on the show, visit gwenstefani.com.
