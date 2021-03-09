LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrity chef and UNLV graduate Guy Fieri is set to debut his first-ever delivery only restaurant in Las Vegas.
Dubbed Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, the restaurant's menu will be available only for delivery.
The menu includes a wide selection of appetizers, entrees featuring vegetarian and chicken options, burgers, sandwiches, salads, desserts, and more. The full menu can be viewed here.
For a full list of locations where Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen is operating, visit: https://order.guysflavortownkitchen.com/locations
