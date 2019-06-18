LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary rock band Guns N' Roses is bringing their U.S. tour to Vegas this fall.
The band announced eight additional dates to their Not In This Lifetime Tour including including two back-to-back nights at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Nov. 1 and 2.
Guns N’ Roses fans rejoiced when Axl, Slash, and Duff reunited for the Not In This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their unbelievable return, the rock icons have performed more than 150 shows for over five million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide.
Tickets for the show this time around start at $149 and go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office.
