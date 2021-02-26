LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The group Feast of Friends is hosting a special fundraiser to benefit the Pinball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
On Feb. 28, from 12-6 p.m., the group is hosting a Food Truck Rally. Matsuri, Raging Tacos, Signora Pizza, and Nic's Shrimp House are set to provide food for the event. The fundraiser will also include raffles for free play and Pinball of Fame swag.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will help the Hall of Fame's efforts from its current location, at 1610 E. Tropicana Avenue, to move into a new, larger location on the Las Vegas Strip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.