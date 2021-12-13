Fourth of July 2017 in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Green Valley Ranch is turning 20 years old on Saturday!

According to a news release, Green Valley Ranch opened its doors on Dec. 18, 2001.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the resort will host a fireworks show Saturday night.

The release states that Green Valley Ranch will host an "epic" fireworks display by Fireworks by Grucci at 9 p.m.

