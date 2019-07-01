LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A grandpa's surprise has turned into a viral video and proves he is one of Lady Gaga's biggest fans.
Twitter user Whit surprised her grandpa with Lady Gaga concert tickets, and his priceless reaction is caught on camera.
MY GRANDPAS FACE WHEN HE FOUND OUT WE WERE SEEING LADY GAGA I CANT HES SO PURE HE LOVES HER SO MUCH 😩🥺😭 @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/o5GsUR3uBG— whit 🏳️🌈 (@boybehindbricks) June 28, 2019
In the video, Whit tells her grandpa she got him tickets to Gaga's show at Park Theater in Las Vegas, and his mouth drops open. He then replies, Gaga! Oh my gosh! I just got goosebumps."
The video quickly went viral with more than five million views, including from Lady Gaga herself.
The Park MGM also saw it and tweeted out - "Next year is too far away, let's do this in October - you ready grandpa monster?!"
May is too far away. Let’s do #GagaVegas this October. @boybehindbricks DM us. #WelcometotheShow https://t.co/Z79HMoJiYx pic.twitter.com/igTa1kcnZm— Park MGM (@parkmgm) June 30, 2019
He'll now not only see the show this fall but also meet Lady Gaga as well.
