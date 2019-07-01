grandpa reaction

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A grandpa's surprise has turned into a viral video and proves he is one of Lady Gaga's biggest fans.

Twitter user Whit surprised her grandpa with Lady Gaga concert tickets, and his priceless reaction is caught on camera.

In the video, Whit tells her grandpa she got him tickets to Gaga's show at Park Theater in Las Vegas, and his mouth drops open. He then replies, Gaga! Oh my gosh! I just got goosebumps."

The video quickly went viral with more than five million views, including from Lady Gaga herself. 

The Park MGM also saw it and tweeted out - "Next year is too far away, let's do this in October - you ready grandpa monster?!"

He'll now not only see the show this fall but also meet Lady Gaga as well.

