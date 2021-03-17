LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Grand Canal Shoppes on Wednesday announced a phased-in return to their "Streetmosphere" entertainment.
The entertainers, scattered throughout the shops, began in 1999 when the Venetian opened. The program was suspended with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With three designated locations throughout the property, a limited cast will provide atmospheric delight for guests and families alike during phase one. The complimentary entertainment will float throughout the property as stanchioned performance areas have been created, some with fixed seating, to allow for proper social distancing between the cast and guests to ensure a safe, yet enjoyable experience for all," a said a statement from the Venetian.
The entertainers can be seen every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7:30 p.m.
