LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After announcing that the 2022 GRAMMY Awards would be postponed amid the rapid surge of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, officials announced Tuesday that the event will be moved to Las Vegas.
According to the announcement, the 64th GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.
The event will mark the first time that the Grammys will be held in Las Vegas.
This year's event will be hosted by Trevor Noah, the Emmy Award-winning host of "The Daily Show."
The release notes that additional details about the dates and locations of other official GRAMMY Week events, including the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares' Person of the Year, and the Pre-GRAMMY Gala, will be announced soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.