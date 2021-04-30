LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The entertainment capitol of the world saw a glimmer of hope after Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars sold out several shows on the Las Vegas Strip.
MGM Resorts announced on Friday that tickets for all six of Bruno Mars' July concerts at Park MGM sold out in minutes.
Mars will take the Park Theater Stage for two performance over Fourth of July weekend and follow it up with additional shows throughout the month.
According to MGM Resorts, when Mars was asked to comment on the sold out performances, Mars said, “what can I tell ya? That boy HOT!”
