LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay is looking to add to his restaurant empire on the Las Vegas Strip.
While celebrating the 7th anniversary of the newly remodeled Gordon Ramsay Steak" at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday night, Ramsay revealed there's a new restaurant already in the works for the new year.
Ramsay says he's looking to secure a spot for his Asian-infused restaurant Lucky Cat, which he hopes to launch in 2020. Ramsay says it will be modeled after his successful Lucky Cat restaurant in London that he opened in 2018.
While not official just yet a new restaurant would be the sixth for Ramsay in Las Vegas.
