LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Want to help pump up the crowd at Golden Knights home games at T-Mobile Arena? The team is hosting auditions for its 2021-22 promo teams.
According to the team, "the VGK Cast collectively refers to all showgirls, drummers, ice crew, cheerleaders, and promo team members who work home Golden Knight games creating the incredible atmosphere the Golden Knights are known for."
The team notes that those with a cheer or dance background can apply for the Vegas Vivas! cheer team.
If you want to be a part of the ice crew, skating on the ice at T-Mobile Arena, you can apply for the Ice Crew. Those interested must have above-average skating skills, according to the team, as once they get to on-ice auditions, you will need to skate in hockey skates.
For more information on the audition process, visit: nhl.com/goldenknights/community/skating-auditions
