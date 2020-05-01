LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - In this Go To School with FOX5 segment, FOX5's Maria Silva shares a beloved family recipe from her mother. She shows how to make Mama Silva's tortillas de harina.
Here is the recipe:
Mama Silva’s Tortillas de Harina (Flour Tortilla)
3 cups Flour
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Baking Powder (Clabber Girl was our mama’s favorite!)
¼ cup Butter, cold
1 cup Water, warm
In a large bowl, mix the flour, salt and baking powder. Blend (“cut”) the butter into the flour mix until fully incorporated. Mix in the warm water slowly until the dough forms a ball and doesn’t stick to your hands. You can add a bit more flour if dough is too sticky.
Make small “balls” out of the dough to match the size of the tortilla you want.
Roll out on a floured surface until thin and round and cook on both sides on a heavy skillet until cooked and some charring occurs.
Cover with a damp towel until all the tortillas are cooked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.