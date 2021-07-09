LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Pinball Hall of Fame has a new location on the Las Vegas Strip.
Now located at 4925 Las Vegas Blvd South, the new Pinball HOF is double the size at 25,000 square feet than its old location on Tropicana.
The games belong to Tim Arnold, a member of the Las Vegas Pinball Collectors Club, and range from the 1950s up to 1990s pinball machines.
All machines have been restored so guests can play them as they originally operated.
"We're really the proudest of our old games," Arnold said. "If you look at them, they're all clean and bright, and they look like new. That took hours and hours of our time."
All older pinballs are set to 25 cents per play, and newer 1990s models are set to 50 cents per play.
"It's like having a value menu," Arnold said. "You get people in to play the value menu stuff and then they see some of the new stuff, and they have to play that."
Revenue goes to keep the machines restored and since it's a non-profit, excess revenues go to non-denominational charities.
The Pinball Hall of Fame is open every day from 11 a.m. till 9 p.m.
More information can be found at pinballmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.