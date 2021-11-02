LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For its 21st season, Glittering Lights is set to open on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 11. The annual drive-thru light experience will run through Jan. 9.
It features more than 600 animated and sparkling displays and more than 5 million festive LED lights that intertwine through a 2.5-mile drivable course at the Speedway.
People who go can also enjoy holiday music, cocoa, kettle corn and more. It welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.
In honor of veterans, Glittering Lights will open on Veteran’s Day. Every vehicle containing a veteran may enter for free on opening night.
Also on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be present to take some lucky contest winners through the experience. Those interested in entering the contest can visit glitteringlightslasvegas.com for more details.
The first 15,000 vehicles receive a gift bag packed with coupons and savings of more than $300 and chances to win multiple prizes including show tickets and jewelry.
Tickets are available to pre-purchase at glitteringlights.vegas or attendees can pay at the attraction entry with cash or a credit card. From Monday through Thursday (with some blackout dates), each vehicle is $25.A Carload ANY DAY Ticket (with no blackout dates) is $35 per vehicle. Buses are $2 per person with a minimum fee of the day’s entry cost. Season Passes are also available for $85 per vehicle and Fast Passes can be purchased for $55 per vehicle.
A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities to help provide funding for hundreds of children’s charities throughout Southern Nevada. Additionally, Goodwill of Southern Nevada is offering a $5 discounted entry voucher for Glittering Lights with a donation of clothing or household items. And area Boy Scout Troops will sell concessions at the experience to gain interpersonal, money management and leadership skills while earning money for their activities.
The tradition is presented by Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing.
