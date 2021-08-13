LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- 'tis the season to start planning for the holidays.
Between Nov. 12 and Jan. 9, motorists are welcomed back to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to enjoy the Glittering Lights display from the comfort of their cars.
Each year, LVMS covers arches with hundreds of twinkling lights and holiday displays to usher in the holiday spirit.
Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.