LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Although it may be cold and wet outside, the Glittering Lights holiday attraction is reminding that it is still open amid the change of weather.
The attraction notes that, "as the rain falls, Glittering Lights at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway remains open to the public to enjoy its more than 600 animated and sparkling displays and more than 5 million festive LED lights that intertwine through a 2.5-mile drivable course."
Located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Glittering Lights is from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. through Jan. 9, 2022.
Tickets can be purchased at glitteringlights.vegas or at the attraction entry with cash or a credit card.
