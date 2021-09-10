LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary performer Gladys Knight will perform the National Anthem on Monday for the Las Vegas Raider's home opener at Allegiant Stadium.
Before kickoff on Sept. 13, the Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens in the first regular-season game with about 60,000 fans in attendance.
"This is quite an honor for me to be chosen to sing the National Anthem for this historic first Raiders’ season opening Monday Night Football game in Las Vegas with fans,” Knight said in a statement."
The seven-time Grammy winner sang the anthem at Super Bowl LIII.
"The Raiders are like family to me and I’ve been a Raiders fan for decades," Knight said. "To be able to honor our country, the Raiders team and my home of Las Vegas by singing the Anthem, it is just so special. I am very honored that they still think of me when moments like this are considered and am beyond proud to be chosen for this amazing honor."
During her performance, F-35A fighter jets with the U.S. Air Force will fly over from Nellis Air Force Base.
Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m.
