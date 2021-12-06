LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Need some help getting in the holiday spirit? Gilcrease Orchard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley is again offering Christmas wagon rides.
According to Gilcrease, the Orchard will offer Christmas wagon rides on Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Gilcrease says admission will be $4.00 per person (children two and under get in free).
In addition to family photo ops with Santa Claus, children will also have the opportunity to write letters to Santa that will be "shipped straight to the North Pole."
The Orchard says it will be selling its apple cider donuts again as well, among other food items.
