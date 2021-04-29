LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After a decade of spotlighting babies and families, Gerber is evolving its national photo search this year to not only find their next spokesbaby, but also their first ever chief growing officer.
This years photo search winner will take on an honorary role on Gerber's executive committee: Becoming their youngest executive in history.
Qualifications must include an infectious giggle, ability to warm hearts, passion for being the center of attention. Those interested must be between the age of 0 and 48 months.
Entries are open through May 10.
For more information and to submit an entry, visit: photosearch.gerber.com
