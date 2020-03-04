LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Garth Brooks will open Allegiant Stadium as the first concert in the venue.
Held on Saturday, Aug. 22, Brooks' concert will be the first major concert at Allegiant Stadium, according to a news release.
Tickets will be on sale Friday, March 13th at 10:00 a.m. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase.
Tickets are priced at $94.95, inclusive of all taxes and fees, the release said.
THIS night... THIS city... for the FIRST TIME EVER in THIS STADIUM!!!— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 4, 2020
Announcing: #GARTHin_________. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/QTaMWTgtbi
Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App. However, organizers note that there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, March 13th.
