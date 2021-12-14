LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Garth Brooks is returning to Las Vegas for an intimate performance.
"Garth Brooks: The One Man Show" is set for Dolby Live at Park MGM Feb. 4-5.
“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas,” said Brooks. “Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing.”
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.
Seating for the performances is limited. You must be at least 18 years old to buy tickets. There will be a six limit ticket limit per purchase. Tickets will only be available through the TicketMaster website or app.
No photography or video will be allowed during the concerts.
