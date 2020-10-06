LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rocker Eddie Van Halen will be honored with a tribute on Fremont Street on Tuesday night.

Organizers for Fremont Street Experience announced that they will display a tribute for Eddie Van Halen on the Viva Vision Canopy at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight.

According to the news release, "Eddie Van Halen fans and music enthusiasts are invited to come together under the multi-media canopy to pay tribute to the Hall of Famer who revolutionized instruments as a photo compilation of the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Val Halen illuminate the pedestrian mall from 90 feet above, while a state-of-the-art sound system delivers a variety of his most famous hits."

Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday at age 65 after a long battle with throat cancer, according to his son Wolfgang Van Halen.