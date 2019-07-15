LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Couples wanting a Las Vegas wedding now have the chance to have one for free at the Island Chapel located at Tropicana Las Vegas.
Couples wanting to get in on the deal just need to look up the "Here and Now" wedding package valued at $195 by entering the promo code WED4FREE2019 during their online reservation booking here or by calling 702-739-2451. Walk-ins can also give the promo code to the onsite wedding planner.
The all-white chapel gives couples and their guests the feeling of being on a quaint destination island with its ambiance, palm trees and construction.
The free weddings will be available Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through New Year's Eve 2019.
The package also includes silk bouquet rental, ring exchange with traditional vows, (1) digital wedding photo, and standard wedding music. Couples will have to pay a $50 celebrant fee that isn't included in the ceremony.
Tropicana LV Weddings is located at 3801 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV 89109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.