LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is hosting a free and safe Halloween movie night on October 27.
According to a news release, the event will mark the department's 21st annual safe Halloween celebration.
As part of the festivities, families will be treated to a free Halloween movie double feature at the West Wind Drive-In, 4150 W. Carey Ave., in North Las Vegas. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
According to the release, at 6:30 p.m., "The Addams Family" will light up the screen, followed by "Goosebumps" at 8:30 p.m.
Organizers say that each vehicle must have at least one child who is 12 years or under and one adult who is at least 21 in order to attend the event. One bag of Halloween candy and a coupon for one free tub of popcorn will be provided per vehicle.
The release notes that admission is free. However, it is limited to the first 200 vehicles who have preregistered for an entry ticket. Tickets are available by clicking HERE. Organizers ask that only one registration be completed per person per vehicle. Duplicate names for multiple vehicles will not be accepted. A printed ticket is required for admission, according to the release, as there will be no entry without one.
