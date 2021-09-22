LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freakling Bros. Horror Shows announced Wednesday that it will debut a "haunting" new experience this year.
According to a news release, the new experience will be located inside the group's "Gates of Hell" attraction, Nevada’s first and only R-rated haunt.
Dubbed "The Men's Room," organizers say it's a "provocative, grotesque and immersive new experience."
As stated in the release, "the darker side of Freakling Bros. Horror Shows presents The Men’s Room. Unlike anything ever seen in a haunted house before, The Men’s Room is immersive, uncompromising and even wickedly funny. Both shocking and disturbing, it’s an experience that will leave guests guessing about what will come next."
Freakling's "Gates of Hell" attraction debuted in 2011 and "is one of the most provocative, boundary-pushing, adult-oriented haunted attractions in the United States," the group says.
The group operates three haunts in one location, including Gates of Hell; the groundbreaking COVEN of 13, a horrifying journey through witches, warlocks and black magic; and the timeless classic Castle Vampyre, a magical and horrific voyage through Nosferatu’s castle. A fan favorite, Castle Vampyre was scheduled to be retired in 2019, but is returning this season for an encore performance, according to the release.
The haunted attractions will run Oct. 1 – 3, Oct. 7 – 10 and Oct. 14 – 31. The venues are located in the IKEA parking lot, 6555 S. Riley St. in southwest Las Vegas.
For more information on Freakling Bros. Horror Shows, visit FreaklingBros.com
