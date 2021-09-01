LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After skipping the 2020 Halloween season amid the pandemic, local favorites Freakling Bros. announced Wednesday that they will once again offer haunts in Las Vegas this year.
According to a news release, this Halloween, Freakling Bros. will feature three haunts in one location, including Nevada’s first and only R-rated attraction, Gates of Hell, the experimental COVEN of 13 and the classic Castle Vampyre.
Owned and operated by father-and-son team Duke and JT Mollner, this year's attractions will mark Freakling Bros. 29th "terrifying" season in Las Vegas.
The haunted houses will be located in the parking lot of IKEA, 6555 S. Riley Street, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The attraction will return Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Dates of operation will be Oct. 1 – 3, Oct. 7 – 10 and Oct. 14 – 31, the group said.
According to the release, face coverings are required for all guests and employees while inside the horror park. Guests will enter the haunts with the group they arrive with and will not be combined with guests they do not know. In addition, the spacing between groups will be extended, limiting the amount of patrons inside the haunts at one time.
The group notes that all Freakling Bros Horror Shows staff are required to be fully vaccinated. Guests who have not received their COVID-19 vaccine, are experiencing COVID-related symptoms or live with someone who has recently tested positive, are asked to stay home, the release states.
For those interested in working at the attraction, the group is hosting two hiring events: Saturday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept 18 at noon inside Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Rd #10.
The group notes that candidates must fill out an application at freaklingbros.com prior to attending casting interviews and must be at least 18 years of age. All potential haunt performers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to be eligible. Masks will be required during interviews.
Interested performers are asked to only attend one audition date. Complete training, including costumes and makeup, will be provided.
For more information on Freakling Bros. Horror Shows visit FreaklingBros.com or call 362-FEAR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.