LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three-time Grammy winner Lindsay Buckingham is making a stop during his solo tour at The Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 25.
Buckingham is best known as the producer, guitarist, vocalist and chief songwriter for Fleetwood Mac and as a widely celebrated solo artist.
Tickets starting at $39 will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
