LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Foreigner is celebrating the 40th anniversary of one of their albums with a new Las Vegas residency.
The show, entitled The Best of Foreigner 4 Live, is a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Foreigner’s biggest selling album.
The audience will be treated to songs from “4” as well as Foreigner hits such as “Cold As Ice,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
"4" was released on July 2, 1981, and spent more weeks at #1 than any other album in the history of Atlantic Records.
Foreigner's residency kicks off on March 25, 2022, and runs through April 9, 2022, at the Venetian. Tickets start at $49.95 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. (PT). You can buy them online by clicking here.
