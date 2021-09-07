LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Foo Fighters are headed to Park MGM this December.
The Grammy award-winning group will play two shows on Thursday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at Park Theater at 8 p.m. both nights.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m., with fan club presale between Sept. 7-9.
Concertgoers and staff must wear masks and will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination (14 days past final shot) OR a negative test, according to the Publicity Lab.
