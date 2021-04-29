LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FlyOver, an immersive flight-ride experience, will open this fall on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, the attraction "will take guests on a multi-sensory journey as they soar over the American West’s most iconic locations and natural wonders as part of this cutting-edge entertainment experience."
The release states that a 52-foot spherical screen will surround guests as they glide through destinations including the Las Vegas Strip, Grand Canyon, Zion and Arches National Parks, Lake Tahoe and more seen from a first-person perspective in high definition.
Developers say that the attraction uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion that enable guests to feel every movement of the journey. "Special effects including wind, mist and location-specific scents heighten the immersive flight ride as guests hang suspended with their feet dangling above the world’s most stunning natural wonders."
“FlyOver in Las Vegas will give visitors a new and visually stunning way to see breathtaking landscapes of the American West. Much like our FlyOver concepts around the world, our new Las Vegas attraction will push the boundaries of escape and take guests on the ultimate flying ride adventure,” said Lisa Adams, Vice President of FlyOver Attractions.
FlyOver is located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard.
The attraction will add over 100 new tourism jobs to the Las Vegas market, the release notes.
For more information, visit flyoverlasvegas.com.
