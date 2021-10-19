LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FlyOver Las Vegas, a new flight ride attraction on the Strip, is offering discounts for all Nevada residents. The new local's deal offers 30% off admission with a valid Nevada ID.
FlyOver uses a moving platform with six degrees of motion to make visitors feel as though they are riding passenger-side in a helicopter. Guests are shown a 52.5 ft. screen with "The Real Wild West" film playing, to immerse them "into the beauty of the American West's most stunning locations with mists, scents and wind to heighten the experience."
It's located next to the Hard Rock Café and across from T-Mobile Arena on Las Vegas Boulevard and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $24 for children and $34 for adults.
For tickets and more information, please visit flyoverlasvegas.com.
