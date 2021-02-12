LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The rush is on at English Garden Florist this Valentine's weekend.
The owner told FOX5 business is about 30% down and flowers are more difficult to ship due to the pandemic. The business, located near Maryland Pkwy. and Flamingo Rd., is taking as many orders as possible and conducting contactless delivery.
There is a popular pick among customers.
"Roses are the number one flower that men are buying," said owner, David Lupellew. "They don't know too much about other flowers, that's an easy gift for them."
With 7 feet of social distancing inside the shop, Lupellew expects the line will be out the door Saturday and Sunday.
