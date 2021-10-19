LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public Enemy co-founder Flavor Flav is accused of domestic battery in Henderson, according to the police department.
Henderson Police Department said that officers responded to the 2000 block of Prometheus Court, near Robindale Road and Green Valley Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 4.
According to police, Flavor Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton, Jr., was placed into custody for one count of domestic battery, a misdemeanor violation of NRS 200.485.1A.
He was accused of grabbing or poking the woman in the face and wresting a phone from her hand, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Henderson Municipal Court.
The alleged victim was identified in court and police documents as a person with whom Drayton has a dating relationship and a minor child in common. Her name was redacted.
Their son told police he stepped in to stop the scuffle when his parents separated and his mother lunged toward Drayton, according to a police report. Officers reported a small cut on the side of the woman's face “consistent with an altercation taking place.”
Officer Katrina Farrell, a Henderson police spokeswoman, said she had no information about whether the alleged victim required medical treatment.
Drayton was transported to the Henderson Detention Center where he was booked accordingly, police said via email. Records show Drayton was freed from jail Oct. 5 on $3,000 bond with an Oct. 25 court date.
Attorneys for Drayton, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, provided the below statement:
In alleged domestic violence cases, there are often two sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom not in the media.
Drayton has a criminal history that includes arrests and convictions on traffic infractions; a month in jail for assaulting his then-girlfriend in 1991; and three months behind bars for shooting at a neighbor in New York in 1993.
An October 2012 incident led to his arrest on several felony charges after he was accused of wielding knives, chasing and threatening his then-fiancee’s 17-year-old son at their home in Las Vegas.
That case was closed in 2014, after Drayton pleaded guilty to reduced charges of misdemeanor attempted battery, served probation and completed a required domestic violence counseling course.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Whoolon man I Bess da main man 100% not guilty terrible situation
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.