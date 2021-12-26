LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the oldest hotels on the Las Vegas Strip is celebrating a major milestone anniversary.
Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel and business partner Meyer Lansky first opened the doors on the iconic property on Dec. 26, 1946. The duo arguably created the first resort-style hotel on the Strip and forever changed Las Vegas.
As part of the resort's 75th anniversary festivities, the property will honor its team members with "75 Days of Appreciation."
According to the Flamingo, the resort is especially proud to honor its long-standing team members, including the following:
- Elpidio (Pete) Landaz, a banquet server who has dedicated 50 years of service at the Flamingo.
- James Beets, a kitchen worker who has called the Flamingo his home for 48 years. He met his wife at the resort, and they have been working together for nearly four decades.
- Alvin Lyons, a table games dealer who has interacted with many celebrity guests over the past 45 years.
For more information on the Flamingo's 75th anniversary events, visit: flamingolasvegas.com.
