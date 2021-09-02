LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Convention is coming — The first "Game of Thrones" fan convention will debut in Las Vegas next year.
According to a news release, ahead of the new HBO series "House of the Dragon," the prequel to "Game of Thrones," Warner Bros. and Creation Entertainment have teamed up to bring the "Game of Thrones" Official Fan Convention to Las Vegas on Feb. 18-20, 2022.
According to the release, the event, which will mark the first officially licensed fan convention commemorating "Game of Thrones," will take place at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Send a raven.The #GameofThrones Official Fan Convention is coming to Las Vegas, February 18-20, 2022. Sign-up for more information: https://t.co/EkEADKhC3U pic.twitter.com/qH0lfvO8YO— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 2, 2021
Organizers say that "GoT" fans can expect an "action-packed" experience with three days of programming featuring special guests, panel discussions, cosplay and trivia competitions, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive "Game of Thrones" merchandise and more.
Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment:
Game of Thrones is a cultural phenomenon with an incredible fanbase, and we are thrilled to be celebrating both with the first official Game of Thrones fan convention. This is an exciting initiative, growing one of our beloved global franchises and allowing fans to become even more immersed in the world of Westeros and beyond. This will be a truly unforgettable experience that loyal and new fans alike will love and enjoy.
The full convention schedule along with ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming months, the release states.
